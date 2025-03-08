Mumbai, March 8: Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal marked a special milestone on Saturday, March 8, as her noble mission, 'Saving Little Hearts,' has clocked 25 years. The initiative, which helps children with heart diseases get life-saving surgeries, has changed thousands of lives. On this occasion, Palak expressed her gratitude and shared an emotional message. The singer also spoke about Women's Day and encouraged women to believe in themselves.

Speaking about her journey, Palak Muchhal said that she never imagined the mission would reach this stage. "This is a very special moment for me because today marks 25 years of the 'Saving Little Hearts' mission. You have all been part of my journey since day one, and I never thought it would reach here. The number has now reached 3,000 surgeries, and I feel truly, truly grateful for all the support," Palak told ANI.

"Today, some of the children came to meet me. They have grown up now. One of them, Lokesh, was the first child whose surgery was funded through my first concert with Palash (her brother). Seeing Lokesh grow up made me very happy. Many other children also came today. I feel that no matter how much I achieve in life, meeting these children makes me feel that my life is truly meaningful," she added.

On Women's Day, Palak shared an inspiring message for all women, encouraging them to believe in their abilities and use their strengths to help others. She also shared how she feels that "being born a girl is a blessing". "I want to give this message to all the women out there--when I started this mission, I was very young. I had no resources. I was not financially independent. I did not have enough money to pay for a child's surgery. But I

had the passion to make it happen," said Palak. "Being born as a girl is a blessing, and one should use that blessing to help others," she added. Palak is a well-known vocalist in Bollywood, She has delivered well-known tracks like "Chaahun Mein Ya Naa," "Dhoka Dhadi," "Photocopy," "Jumme Ki Raat," "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," and others. Mithoon, on the other hand, has written music for films such as The Train, Aggar, Lamhaa, Jism 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, and others.

