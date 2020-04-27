BEML Bags Rs 398 Crore Order from Coal India

Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) BEML Limited announced on Monday it has bagged a Rs 398 crore order from Coal India Limited to supply seven 150-T and eight 205E-T dump trucks under trial- cum-sale along with eight years spare parts contract.

These dumpers will be deployed at Coal India subsidiaries, SECL s Gevra Project and M/s NCL s Amlohri & Nigahi Projects respectively, the mining and construction equipment manufacturer, a Schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence, said in a statement.

Indigenously designed and developed by BEML, these dump trucks are being manufactured at its Mysore complex.

These products will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry and will enhance its production substantially, it said.

These trucks have eco-friendly emissions certificate engines with electronic fuel management system to deliver maximum power , the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)