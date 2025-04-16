Bengaluru April 16: In a tragic accident, an auto driver lost his life after a Metro girder fell onto his vehicle at Yelahanka Kogilu Junction on Tuesday. According to an official statement from BMRCL, the girder was being carried on a long carrier truck from the Vadiyarpura casting yard. The fatal incident occurred when the truck driver applied sudden brakes to avoid a vehicle that abruptly rushed in front. The sudden manoeuvre caused the girder to fall and crash onto the auto. 4-year-old Girl Crushed to Death by Car in Gurugram.

Despite rescue operations and the deployment of cranes to recover the driver's body, he was declared dead by the medical authorities. "We deeply regret the untimely loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," BMRCL said in its statement, adding that compensation would be provided to the victim's family in accordance with established protocols. Odisha Accident: 3 Workers Crushed to Death by Road Roller After Being Hit by Truck at Construction Site in Dhenkanal District.

Police personnel have launched an investigation into the accident, and suitable action will be taken. "The safety of the general public is of utmost importance to us, whether it is in operations or construction, and we will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to avoid such occurrences in future.", BMRCL added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)