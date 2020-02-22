Benji Madden Pens Heartfelt Post for Wife Cameron Diaz, Daughter Raddix

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): Musician Benji Madden penned a heartfelt note for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz and daughter.Madden took to Instagram to express his feelings through the note that he posted along with a sketch of three roses."My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude, Everyday, I feel so lucky," the 40-year-old musician wrote."Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes," he further wrote.The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby girl - Raddix- earlier in January this year. (ANI)

