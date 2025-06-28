Thane, June 28: An optician from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman friend, police said on Saturday. An official said the accused and the woman shared a romantic relationship. Bhiwandi Shocker: Woman Kidnapped and Gang-Raped by Ex-Boyfriend, Accomplices After She Moves On in New Relationship in Maharashtra; Case Registered Against 6.

He allegedly raped her repeatedly between April and June after threatening to harm himself, the complainant stated in FIR. Further investigation is underway.

