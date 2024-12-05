  • World
    Bitcoin Price Tops USD 100,000 As Big Rally in World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency Sparked by Donald Trump Election Win Rolls On

    Bitcoin has topped the USD 100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 05, 2024 09:22 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Bitcoin Price Tops USD 100,000 As Big Rally in World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency Sparked by Donald Trump Election Win Rolls On
    Donald Trump, Bitcoin Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)

    New York, December 5: Bitcoin has topped the USD 100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency sparked by the election of Donald Trump rolls on. The milestone comes just hours after the President-elect signalled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry with his choice of Paul Atkins to be the next chair the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above USD 100,000 on Optimism Over Donald Trump’s Crypto Plans.

    Trump said Wednesday that he intends to nominate Atkins, a former SEC commissioner during the presidency of George W. Bush. In the years since leaving the agency, Atkins has made the case against too much market regulation. Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election November 5. Trump Nominates Cryptocurrency Advocate Paul Atkins as SEC Chair.

    The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose as high as USD 101,512 Wednesday, just two years after dropping below $17,000 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. How long bitcoin will stay above the coveted $100,000 mark is uncertain. As with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is impossible to predict. And while some are bullish on future gains, other experts continue to warn of investment risks.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Bitcoin Bitcoin price Crypto Cryptocurrency Donald Trump Paul Atkins Securities and Exchange Commission
