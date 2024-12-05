Bitcoin reached an all-time high of USD 102,388 on December 5, fueled by optimism surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance. His nomination of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as the next US SEC chief has boosted expectations of a favorable regulatory environment. Bitcoin’s market cap surged 6.84% to USD 2.03 trillion, marking a significant milestone 16 years after its creation. This historic high follows years of volatility and speculation about a potential “bubble burst.” Investors are now closely watching how Trump’s policies could further shape the cryptocurrency landscape. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 99,000 Mark for First Time, Likely To Hit USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon.

Bitcoin Hits USD 100,000 Milestone Amid Optimism Over Trump’s Crypto Plans

BREAKING: Bitcoin hits $100,000 for the first time pic.twitter.com/mMFJMkkFVk — BNO News (@BNONews) December 5, 2024

