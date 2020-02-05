BJD MP Demands Implementation of Odisha Cabinet Resolution in Census 2021

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): BJD MP Sasmit Patra has demanded the implementation of Odisha State Cabinet Resolution for simultaneous enumeration of Socially, Economically Backward Classes and Other backward Classes or Castes in Census 2021.Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Patra said, "The Odisha ministerial cabinet has observed that no formal census including the caste details of the population has been done since 1931. Unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes or Castes, geographical areas of their spread and density has been a huge challenge in ensuring focussed and outcome specific planning.""The Cabinet also took note of the fact that in the proposed formats for the 2021 Census there is no provision to capture the details of Socially and Economically Backward Classes and Other backward Classes or Castes, despite having done such an exercise in the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011, the full date of which is yet to be released," he said. Against this background, the Odisha Cabinet in its meeting held on January 11, unanimously resolved to move the Centre that a Socio-Economic Caste enumeration be conducted simultaneously along-with the General Census, either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by proscribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes or Castes, Patra said."It was also resolved to impress upon the Central Government to ensure that these enumeration details are published without any delay. This shall enable the Odisha government to accelerate the pace of development of these communities leading to inclusive growth with greater momentum," he further said."I request the government to take immediate cognizance of the Odisha State Cabinet's resolution that has been sent to the Centre and implement it at the earliest," the BJD MP stated in the Upper House. (ANI)

