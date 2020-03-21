BJP Alleges MP Assembly Speaker Pressuring Secretariat to Accept Sharad Kol's Resignation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati is pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol."Speaker is not impartial. He earlier did not accept the resignation of MLAs. Now, an MLA who has taken back his resignation and Speaker is now pressurising Secretariat to accept his resignation. The government has lost the majority. In such a condition, Speaker does not have the right to take important policy decisions. But he is pressuring to accept the resignation of Sharad Kol," Chouhan told ANI. "It is biased and unconstitutional. He is hatching a conspiracy to end the Assembly membership of Kol. So, we met the Governor and asked him to interfere and stop Speaker from taking wrong decisions. His resignation should not be accepted," he said.Sharad Kol said that he was pressurized to write his resignation letter as a legislator."I was pressurised to write my resignation letter as MLA earlier. Later, I informed Speaker that I want to take back my resignation through e-mail on March 12. I tried meeting the Assembly speaker at his residence but was not allowed. I have enough proofs to prove that I have taken back my resignation. I am with BJP," he said.Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

