BJP Demands CBI Probe into 'anomalies' in PDS, TMC Hits Back

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Alleging anomalies in the Public Distribution System (PDS) in West Bengal, the BJP has demanded a CBI probe into it.

The party claimed that a section of poor people in the state is not getting foodgrains and starving.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha further demanded that state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick be immediately removed for "failing to perform" his duties.

"Despite the central government providing ration, the state is not delivering it to the poor. There is a scam going on in the state, PDS scam. The poor people are being deprived. We want a CBI inquiry into this scam. The chief minister must order a CBI inquiry so that the truth comes out," Sinha said on Monday.

HItting back, Mullick said the allegations against the state government are baseless and politically motivated.

"We are providing free ration to more than 7.5 crore people of the state. If he has names of those who didnt get ration, let him publish those names, we will look into it. Making allegations to score political brownie points are not appreciated at this time of crisis," he said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing concerns over the state's PDS.

"The situation of PDS in the state has reached alarming levels of concerns," he said.

Last week, BJP MP John Barla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging similar anomalies in the PDS.

