New Delhi, January 13: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on both Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, and accused the BJP and RSS of "destroying" the Constitution of the country. Stating that the Congress party travelled 4000 km to "save the Constitution," he assured that caste census would be conducted if Congress came to power

"The Constitution says people belonging to any caste or religion should be given protection if he is Indian. People of BJP and RSS are destroying the Constitution. They are spreading hatred. We travelled 4000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to save the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi, BJP and RSS attack Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution every day," Rahul Gandhi said. Stating that for him, India means a country with "no hatred", he said he could always be seen standing with a person belonging to any religion or caste if that person is assaulted by anyone. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Betraying’ Jats Over Reservation Issue, Asks ‘When Will They Be Included in List for OBC’.

"For us every person in this country is equal. Only love will defeat hatred in the country. For me, India means there is no hatred in the country and the poor and people belonging to any religion can dream big. I don't want an India where billionaires can do anything and people like Ambani and Adani buy the whole nation and control all the businesses. We will not allow this to happen," he said.

Bringing Aam Aadmi Party also in the ambit of his criticism, the former Congress President asked what has Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal done towards combating inflation and helping the poor. "I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor is becoming poorer and the rich is becoming richer. There are 100 to 150 billionaires who are controlling the country. They get all the privileges. Have you ever seen PM Modi speaking about Adani and Ambani? Has Kejriwal ever said anything about Adani?" he said

He further said there are around 50 per cent people from backward class, but they don't get adequate representation or benefits from the country. "There are 15 per cent Dalits. 8 per cent are tribals. 15 percent are minorities. If you see any big government institution in the country or judiciary you will not find people from backward classes. Only 90 people in the country decide how much money has to go in each sector of the country. Out of 90 per cent, 50 per cent population belongs to the backward class. And out of 90 only 3 people are part of the decision-making process. The population is 50 per cent but the participation is 3 per cent. On the budget from the OBC community out of Rs 100 they get an amount of just Rs 5," Rahul Gandhi said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: EC Orders Transfer of AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID From Greater Noida to Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

"If you add backward class and Dalits, the population is 65 percent there participation is just 6 percent. If you see the management of top companies you won't find any person belonging to Dalit or Backward class. When I talk about caste census the PM and Kejriwal is silent. Both want that in the country backward class, Dalits, tribals and minorities do not get any participation. When Congress comes power reservation would exceed 50 percent and caste census would be passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

