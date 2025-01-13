New Delhi, January 13: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the transfer of AAP leader Awadh Ojha's name from the voter rolls in Greater Noida to Delhi, enabling him to file his nomination for Patparganj, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The development came after a delegation of AAP, led by Kejriwal, met ECI officials to address the issue.

"The good news is that Awadh Ojha's vote will be shifted and the commission has issued order to transfer his vote, and he will be able to file the nomination," Kejriwal said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged irregularities in the electoral process, claiming that Ojha had filed Form 8 to transfer his vote on January 7— the official deadline. He also accused the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer of unlawfully advancing the deadline to January 6. Kejriwal said the move as an attempt to "deliberately debar" Ojha from contesting the upcoming elections, saying it was against the law. Arvind Kejriwal Thanks EC As Avadh Ojha’s Voter Registration Moves to Delhi, AAP Candidate Avoids Disqualification.

Kejriwal also made serious accusations against the BJP's candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Parvesh Verma, alleging distribution of cash, liquor and other items such as bedsheets, shoes and glasses to sway voters. He further alleged that local authorities, including the District Magistrate (DM), were complicit in covering up these actions. BJP Slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Over CAG Reports, Asks Does He Consider Himself Above Constitution.

EC Orders Transfer of AAP Candidate's Voter ID to Delhi

Delhi: On filling the nomination form, AAP candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency Avadh Ojha says, "The Election Commission has said that you will receive your card tomorrow. You will be able to file your nomination papers on the fifteenth. I found out a bit late, as I… pic.twitter.com/f1zcXd01Wf — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025

The AAP chief claimed that the Election Commission had assured him of appropriate action against the New Delhi DM following these complaints. The political battle between the AAP and BJP is intensifying and both parties are trading allegations, with assembly polls in Delhi just weeks away.

