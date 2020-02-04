BJP's Chandolia Challenges Dismissal Order Against AAP's Karol Bagh Candidate

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): BJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh, Yogendra Chandolia on Tuesday approached Division Bench of Delhi High Court, challenging the Single Bench's dismissal order on his plea against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in a nomination paper filed before the Election commission.The petition was filed by Ravi's opponent candidate Chandolia who alleged that there were discrepancies in his poll affidavits.On Monday, Single bench of Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition against AAP candidate from Karol Bagh Assembly seat Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his nomination paper filed before Election Commission."It has been revealed in the media that AAP's Vishesh Ravi has stated in his 2013 poll affidavit that he graduated by completing B.Com from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2008," Chandolia had told ANI."But in 2015, he said that he is pursuing BA from IGNOU. Now he has mentioned tenth class pass as his highest educational qualification. I filed a complaint regarding this with the returning officer but he asked me to approach the court," the BJP leader added.Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

