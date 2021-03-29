Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square. "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Has Been Cast as Dr Fate in Dwayne Johnson's DC Film.

BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," the 48-year-old actor wrote on Sunday. Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. Dwayne Johnson Drops Black Adam Concept Art Right Before DC Fandome Panel (Watch Video).

Check Out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, will helm Black Adam. The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel. Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)