It's confirmed! Eight months after getting engaged, singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have officially walked down the aisle and said their 'I Dos' in an intimate ceremony. According to Page Six, the two got hitched on Saturday at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there. The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate. The paparazzi also spotted Stefani's parents Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, guests and musicians boarding a luxury people carrier to take them to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding. David Beckham’s Colour-Coordinated Marriage Anniversary Post for Wife Victoria Beckham Is Winning the Internet.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance. The singers met at the sets of 'The Voice' in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces- Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage. Then, just weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale shocked fans by calling it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children. Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Has No Plans to Marry But Hopes to Find a ‘Fantastic Partner’.

The duo started dating in 2015- a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020. Meanwhile, during the last year, the two spent their entire quarantines together and even teamed up for 'Happy Anywhere' in January 2020 and 'Nobody but You' in July of that same year.

In October, Shelton popped up the big question to Stefani. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a photo featuring themselves kissing each other as Stefani showed off her stunning ring. As per People magazine, Shelton asked the question "at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic," and have finally got married at the same place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)