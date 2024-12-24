In an unfortunate incident in Turkey, an explosion occurred at a factory in Turkey's Balıkesir Province. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that 12 people were killed and several others were injured in the blast at the factory in Balıkesir. A video showing the aftermath of the explosion has also surfaced online. Turkey Chopper Crash: 4 Killed After Air Ambulance Helicopter Collides With Hospital Building in Mugla, Video Surfaces.

Explosion Occurs At Factory in Turkey

