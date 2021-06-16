Bollywood actor Bobby Deol on Wednesday wished his son Aryaman Deol on his twentieth birthday by sharing adorable pictures with him on social media. The Race 3 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared rare pictures with his son. In the pictures, Aryaman can be seen hugging his father, as the two pose for the camera. In the caption, Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday my angel," followed by a heart emoji. Bobby Deol Marks Three Years of Race 3, Says Eager to Show What’s Coming Next.

In the comments section of the post, Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dear Aryaman." Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday Aryaman Wish you the World." Deol's Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem also commented with kissing face emojis. On Tuesday, Bobby had celebrated three years of his film 'Race 3'. Sharing an old video from the sets just before his shot, he wrote, "This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next." Bobby Deol Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures Commemorating 25th Marriage Anniversary With Wife Tanya Deol.

Bobby Deol's Adorable Birthday Wish For Son Aryaman

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat', and in recent years has starred in projects like 'Race 3', 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4', 'Class Of '83' and the web series 'Aashram'. His upcoming projects include 'Penthouse' and 'Love Hostel'. He will also co-star with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. Bobby will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film 'Apne' with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.

