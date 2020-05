Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Bodies of two women were found in Jaganpur village of Kairana town of Shamli district on Wednesday.Superintendent of Police of Shamli, Vinit Jaiswal said, "Prima facie it does not appear as a case of rape. Bodies have been sent for postmortem."Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)