Chennai, February 4: Authorities at the airport here went into a tizzy over a bomb threat to a city-bound international carrier, but the call turned out to be a hoax, officials said. The flight with about 237 passengers was thoroughly checked upon making a safe landing but no explosive substances were found onboard, they said. Bomb Threats to Flights: Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chattisgarh’s Raipur Airport.

The checking, done based on information, included scanning the baggage of passengers thoroughly, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)