Bombay HC Issues Advisory for Lower Courts Amid Coronavirus Scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Bombay High Court on Saturday advised the District and Sessions courts, and subordinate courts at Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar to not insist on the presence of the parties unless it is unavoidable.The court said that Judges would take appropriate measures to regulate the entry of litigants and the general public in the court complex.The Bombay High Court also said, "Functioning of the courts in High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and High Court of Bombay at Goa presently for a week commencing from March 16 shall be restricted to urgent matters." Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Supreme Court's Registrar (Administration) Deepak Jain said that "all cafeterias including the Departmental Canteen, are being advised to remain closed until further orders," in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

