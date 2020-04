Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI)A 10-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit at an under-construction building in Godhani area in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased Babu Nagvanshi was playing near his hut in the evening.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

