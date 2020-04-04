Boy Who Attended Nizamuddin Congregation Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy who attended an event at the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month has tested positive for coronavirus in Korba, officials said on Saturday.According to the district administration, the boy is one of the 16 attendees who had come to Korba from Maharashtra and were sent to quarantine by the district administration.The congregation in the Nizamuddin area has become one of the epicentres for the spread of coronavirus in the country. Several attendees of the event have tested positive for COVID-19.This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has infected a total of 3,072 people and claimed the lives of 75 people and as on Saturday. (ANI)

