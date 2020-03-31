Nizamuddin Congregation Row: 'Informed Delhi Police About 1,000 Trapped Inside Markaz, No Action Was Taken', Alleges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Coronavirus screening in Pakistan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Delhi, March 31: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday said he had informed the DCP South East and ACP Nizamuddin on March 23 that about 1,000 people were trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz, questioning them for their inaction. Nizamuddin Congregation: Foreigners at Tablighi Jamaat Event Violated Visa Rules, Says Home Ministry Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases.

"On March 23, at 12 p.m. I told the DCP South East and ACP Nizamuddin that around 1,000 people are trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz, then why did the police not arrange to send them," the Okhla MLA tweeted in Hindi. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

Amanatullah Khan Tweet:

23 मार्च को रात 12 बजे मैंने DCP South East और ACP Nizamuddin को बता दिया था कि निज़ामुद्दीन मरकज़ में 1000 के आस पास लोग फसे हुए हैं, फिर पुलिस ने इनको भेजने का इंतज़ाम क्यों नही किया। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 31, 2020

On the other hand, Daryaganj Councillor Yasmin Kidwai has blamed the Centre government along with the police.

In a series of tweets, she said a case should be filed against "an incompetent government who did a lockdown without a plan."

She asked why were visas issued to foreigners when the coronavirus warnings were out. "Why did government not evacuate them even after?"

"The Markaz has been in constant touch with the Delhi government and the SDM office --they were under lockdown not holding a congregation. But yes let's move attention from all incompetence and blame people," she said.

She also said there were 300 foreign nationals in the Nizamuddin Markaz, "many from Indonesia and Malaysia -how did they get visas and then allowed to travel all over the country?"

While the government is still counting the people who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West between March 1 and 15, it is estimated that close to 2,000 people assembled at the Markaz building.

At least 24 people have been tested positive for coronavirus from the Nizamuddin area, with officials saying the number can go up.

Till Tuesday morning, 1,033 people have been shifted to various places from the building. Also, this is the largest single group being tested for the COVID-19 in Delhi.