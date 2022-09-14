As his film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently creating waves after its release, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as Kesariya, Dance Ka Bhoot and Deva Deva, there are other music tracks which are yet to be released. Ayan took to Instagram to share the news that other tracks, which were not featured in the movie will be now released. He also shared why they were not unveiled before. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Prevented From Entering Mahakal Temple by Bajrang Dal Activists for Remarks Over Beef and 'Brahmastra'.

Take a look:

