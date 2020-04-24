Business Brief COVID-19: Sheela Foam Supplies Mattresses, Foam Sheets to Healthcare Institutions

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Sheela Foam, which owns mattress brand Sleepwell, on Friday said the company has provided about 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets across healthcare institutions and quarantine centres.

The supplies were made to healthcare institutions and quarantine centres in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Sheela Foam Managing Director Rahul Gautam said, "At Sleepwell, we have always envisioned our commitment towards society as one of our core values. It, therefore, gives us pride to offer support to the healthcare industry, in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation." PTI KRH

