Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 29: In a heartwarming display of creativity and determination, 10-year-old Ryaan Rana, a Class 5 student at DPS Gurgaon, has officially become a published author with his debut book, "Davidson and the Bermuda Triangle Madness." The book is now live on Bribooks, a platform that celebrates young storytellers and their vivid imaginations.

"Davidson and the Bermuda Triangle Madness" is a fun, fast-paced adventure starring a boy named Davidson -- inspired by Ryaan himself -- who faces a hilariously disastrous day. From kitchen chaos to school slip-ups, things spiral out of control until his sister Athena surprises him with a trip to the Bermuda Triangle. What follows is a whirlwind of strange events, laugh-out-loud moments, and a thrilling mystery that flips everything upside down. With its humor, curiosity, and a big dose of imagination, the story reflects the boundless creativity of childhood.

Aditi Misra, Principal of DPS Gurgaon, shared her appreciation, "As an educator, it is my constant wish and effort to get children to read! Not only does it keep them away from screens, but it builds vocabulary, enhances creative thinking, and improves communication. When children like Ryaan go a step further and begin writing stories, my joy knows no bounds. Story writing requires high-level skill, and I am proud that Ryaan has this! Congratulations to his parents and teachers. I wish him every success in his writing journey. Bless you, Ryaan!"

Ryaan has also been awarded the Gold Star Young Author Certificate by Bribooks, a prestigious recognition for promising young writers.

"I got inspired by the adventures I dream about, the books and shows I love, and my passion for writing," says Ryaan. "One day I had this funny idea about a totally chaotic day -- and what if it ended with a trip to the Bermuda Triangle? That's how the story began!"

What started as a wild idea blossomed into a full-fledged adventure. "Writing this book was like going on a journey with my own characters," he adds.

Ryaan's parents shared their pride in a heartfelt note:"Ryaan, your imagination is your superpower. We're so proud to see you turn your dreams into a story that will inspire so many others!"

His journey is a shining example of how today's young minds are using creativity not just to dream -- but to build, publish, and inspire. With access to digital tools, platforms, and supportive communities, children like Ryaan are exploring storytelling, design, coding, and art like never before.

As Ryaan takes his first steps into the literary world, his story is already igniting imaginations and encouraging other young dreamers to write freely, think big, and believe in their own voices.

