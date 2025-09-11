New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The European Union (EU) has listed 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export from India to EU member countries.

In a post on X, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, said, "102 new Indian fishery units can now export to the European Union member countries. This development will help our fisherfolk in coastal states expand markets, make better profits, boost jobs & give further impetus to our seafood exports."

This significant development for India's seafood industry reflects the growing confidence in India's food safety and quality assurance systems and marks a major step forward in enhancing market access for Indian seafood products, especially aquaculture shrimps and Cephalopods (squid, cuttlefish and octopus), as per a release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

This decision follows a series of meetings in the EU and New Delhi, in which Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Senior Officials of the Department of Commerce participated, resulting in confidence in India's robust official control mechanisms, as implemented by the Export Inspection Council (EIC). Indian seafood exports meet stringent international standards, particularly those laid down by the EU, the release stated.

This development is expected to significantly enhance India's seafood exports to the European Union, which is one of the most lucrative and quality-sensitive markets globally. With the inclusion of these new establishments, exporters across various coastal states and UTs will now have greater opportunities to tap into EU demand, diversify their product offerings, and strengthen trade relationships.

The Department of Commerce has reiterated its commitment to supporting exporters through policy facilitation, infrastructure development, and capacity building. The EIC and EIAS continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that Indian seafood products adhere to international norms, thereby safeguarding public health and enhancing India's global reputation.

This is in line with the overall environment of optimism and greater confidence by the two sides in each other's product standards. (ANI)

