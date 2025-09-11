Hombale Films highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-India films of the year, and excitement continues to build with a major update. The makers have announced that renowned Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will be lending his voice to a special song for the film. The recording is scheduled to take place tomorrow at YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty Unveils Gulshan Devaiah’s First Look As Kulashekara (View Poster)

Diljit Dosanjh Joins ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ for Epic Musical Collaboration

This collaboration is significant, bringing together two of India's biggest cultural icons. Kantara has celebrated Indian culture and folklore through its story, while Diljit Dosanjh has carried Indian music and culture to audiences worldwide through his singing. Together, this partnership is set to add a new layer of grandeur and cultural resonance to the film. Hombale Films has spared no effort in making Kantara: Chapter 1 a cinematic spectacle. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who have all contributed to shaping the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Features Massive 500 Fighter War Sequence

Adding to the film's scale, the makers have curated an extensive war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people, filmed across a 25-acre rugged terrain over 45–50 days. Experts both national and international were brought in to make it one of the largest sequences in Indian cinema history. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will premiere in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English reaching audiences across multiple regions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Promises Epic Pan-India Experience With Diljit Dosanjh Song

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising an immersive experience that blends folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence. With Diljit Dosanjh’s musical contribution, the film is poised to be an unforgettable pan-India cultural phenomenon.

