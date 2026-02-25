New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The 109th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held on at Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The meeting was convened to evaluate infrastructure projects, a release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated.

The meeting focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP). The NPG evaluated 02 Rail Projects, 01 Metro Project, 01 Airport Project for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and 'Whole of Government' approach.

These initiatives are expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the catchment areas of the project.

The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a third railway line between Jalandhar Cantt and Jammu Tawi, covering a total length of 210.750 km across the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The proposed alignment will include 27 stations and traverse key districts such as Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kangra, Pathankot, Kathua, and Samba. The project is aimed at significantly augmenting rail capacity and strengthening connectivity along this strategically critical corridor.

The proposed railway line carries substantial strategic, economic, and social significance. It will serve as a crucial infrastructure asset for national security by enabling faster and more reliable movement of defence personnel, equipment, and supplies to border regions. From an economic perspective, the project will enhance trade and commerce by improving the transportation of agricultural produce, construction materials, and essential goods.

The Ministry of Railways has also proposed the construction of a third railway line between Manikpur and Itarsi, covering a total length of 518.532 km across the States of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The proposed alignment traverses key districts including Chitrakoot, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, and Narmadapuram, thereby reinforcing rail connectivity along a critical corridor linking northern and central India. This section forms an essential component of the regional rail network, supporting high volumes of passenger and freight traffic.

The proposed third line is expected to significantly augment operational capacity, improve network resilience, and facilitate the introduction of additional train services to meet growing traffic demand and reduce congestion. While the existing railway infrastructure already serves major economic centers such as industrial hubs, goods sheds, and prominent tourist destinations, capacity enhancement is essential to address future traffic projections and operational requirements. The project will enable more efficient and reliable rail operations, support regional economic growth, and strengthen the overall transport efficiency of this strategically important corridor.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed the development of a Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar in Assam, strategically located adjacent to National Highway NH-27. The project aims to meet the growing demand for air travel in the region and address capacity limitations of the existing civil enclave by providing modern aviation infrastructure and enhanced regional and national connectivity.

Once operational, the airport is expected to act as a key catalyst for socio-economic development in Cachar district and surrounding areas. Improved air connectivity will support trade, tourism, and business growth, while generating multiplier effects across allied sectors such as roads, logistics, hospitality, and urban infrastructure, contributing to sustained regional development.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has also proposed an extension of Surat Metro Corridor II (Phase I) from Saroli to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor in Gujarat. The 4.4 km elevated extension includes three stations, with provisions for two future stations, and is aimed at enhancing urban mobility while strengthening Surat's integration with regional and national transport networks.

The project is designed as a dedicated feeder to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, providing seamless last-mile connectivity. Integrated station planning, including direct metro-HSR linkages, feeder bus facilities, and non-motorized transport infrastructure, will improve passenger convenience, promote modal integration, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the overall transport system. (ANI)

