New Delhi, November 25: In a notable shift within the IT industry, 12-15 per cent of IT professionals now favour temporary job roles over permanent positions, according to a Careernet report. This trend is gaining traction as professionals increasingly see temporary roles as gateways to reputable organisations and opportunities to diversify their experience while enhancing skills.

The study highlights that cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai have the highest concentration of temporary IT professionals. A growing preference among organisations for temporary hires is particularly for project-based, short-term, and non-core roles in areas such as IT infrastructure administration, ERP skills, and software development. Indian GenAI Startup Funding Witnessed 6 Times Surge During July-September Period: Nasscom Report.

Among industries, IT Services leads in adopting the temporary hiring model, followed by consulting and BFSI sectors. Neelabh Shukla, CBO, Careernet, said, "Temporary hiring in the IT sector has huge opportunities that can be capitalised by both employers and employees. While professionals can gain flexibility and exposure, companies can access skilled professionals who suit their immediate, short-term, and project-basis requirements. This trend is reshaping the traditional approach to employment in the IT sector." Mobile Phone Players Want Indian Airports To Increase Their Existing Cargo Handling Capacity Amid Expected Smartphone Export Jump: ICEA.

He added, "However, there is a need for concentrated efforts to bridge the gap between demand and supply of talent for the right talent in AI and cybersecurity. We are further anticipating a boost in demand for temporary IT roles in Q4 2024-25, with a focus on data, analytics, Salesforce, SAP, and digital skills." Emerging technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, also present significant opportunities, though the talent supply remains limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)