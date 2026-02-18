VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18: The 12th of February was celebrated with immense pride and international fervor as the International Day of Journalism during the prestigious 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The occasion marked yet another historic milestone in recognizing the power, responsibility, and impact of journalism across the globe.

The official poster of International Day of Journalism was launched by an eminent panel of distinguished dignitaries including Vimal Kumar, Veteran Sports Journalist; Amitabh Srivastava, Media Strategic Advisor; Ilie Surulescu from the Embassy of Romania; Ravi Kant Mittal, Editor-in-Chief of IBC24 News; K L Ganju, Hon. Consul of the Union of Comoros; Sanjeev Paliwal, Senior Journalist from Sahitya Aaj Tak; and Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament.

Addressing the massive gathering of journalists, filmmakers, writers, academicians, diplomats, and young aspirants from across India and abroad, the dignitaries congratulated Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his visionary initiative in institutionalizing the International Day of Journalism.

Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament, expressed his admiration for the extraordinary work being carried out at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, stating that he was deeply impressed by the scale, vision, and impact of the initiatives led by Dr. Marwah.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, congratulated every individual associated with journalism and media. He emphasized that journalism is not just a profession but a mission dedicated to truth, transparency, and nation-building.

"We feel proud and elevated that 12th February has been declared as the International Day of Journalism a few years back by the Marwah Group. Today, thousands of journalists and journalistic organizations across the world are celebrating this significant day with enthusiasm and commitment," said Dr. Marwah.

The celebration witnessed a huge participation from media professionals and representatives of various sectors of society, reaffirming the festival's position as one of the largest academic journalism festivals in the world. The event once again highlighted the growing global recognition of Noida as a vibrant hub of media, cinema, and creative arts.

The 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 continues to set new benchmarks in promoting responsible journalism, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation through media.

