NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: At 0150 hrs IST on 25 Dec 24, Kaamya Karthikeyan, the 17-year-old mountaineer, successfully completed her most ambitious expedition by summiting Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica. This remarkable achievement marks the completion of her Seven Summits Challenge, making her the youngest female climber in the world to conquer the highest peak on all seven continents. Kaamya was supported on this extraordinary journey by Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, sourced from the Himalayas, embodying her spirit of being #FullOfAltitude.

Also Read | On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Reflecting on her incredible adventure, Kaamya Karthikeyan remarked, "Summiting Mount Vinson still feels surreal, and I'm beyond grateful to Vedica for supporting me wholeheartedly in reaching this highly challenging and my final milestone of the Seven Summits. With this climb, I've become the youngest female mountaineer in the world to achieve the Seven Summits Challenge. I'm excited for what's next and looking forward to setting new goals for myself. I also hope this fuels young Indians of my generation to dream big and turn their dreams into reality."

Commenting on this association, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are incredibly proud to support Kaamya on her historic journey to conquer the Seven Summits. With her final summit of Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Kaamya has become the youngest girl in the world to scale the highest peak on all seven continents, setting a new standard in mountaineering. It's been a privilege to fuel her passion and resilience as she continues to redefine the limits of human potential. Kaamya's journey truly embodies the #FullOfAltitude spirit, and we celebrate her inspiring achievements that motivate the world with her unwavering determination."

Also Read | Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore and Other Hollywood Stars Serve Timeless Fashion Moments (See Pictures).

The ascent of Mt. Vinson Massif was an arduous and challenging journey, beginning with a flight more than halfway across the world into the remote Antarctic wilderness, followed by a relentless climb through treacherous ice fields, deep crevasses, and unpredictable weather. Climbers face some of the harshest conditions on Earth, with temperatures plummeting below -40°C and winds exceeding 100 mph. Kaamya's remarkable accomplishments on so many mountains, including this summit, stand as a profound source of inspiration. She had also become the youngest Indian and the second youngest female in the world to climb Mt. Everest from the Nepal side earlier in May 2024. Her exceptional achievements had earned her the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar in 2021, India's highest honour for young achievers, and recognition from the Hon. Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)