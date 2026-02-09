VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Dr. Anshu Kataria, President of the Federation of Self-Financed Technical Institutions (FSFTI) and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), has made a compelling appeal to nearly 10,000 self-financed unaided technical colleges across India to unite on a single national platform. Addressing institutional leaders in Pune, he emphasized that collective efforts are vital to transform India into a global knowledge and technical education hub by 2040.

The meeting was organized by the Association of Management of Unaided Institutes in Rural Area, Maharashtra, at Abhinav College of Law under the aegis of Abhinav Charitable Trust. The gathering was hosted by Rajiv Partap and Ramdas Zol, who welcomed Dr. Kataria, Dr. K.V.K. Rao, General Secretary of FSFTI, and other prominent educationists and institutional representatives from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kataria stated that self-financed institutions form the backbone of India's higher and technical education system. He called for fair, transparent, and stable policies, along with timely scholarship support to ensure student welfare and institutional sustainability. The FSFTI President stressed that direct disbursement of Post Matric Scholarship funds to colleges is essential to maintain academic continuity and financial stability, enabling institutions to serve students without disruption.

Dr. K.V.K. Rao, General Secretary of FSFTI, highlighted the need for urgent policy reforms, particularly concerning admission cut-off dates. He supported challenging the Parsvnath judgment to safeguard academic interests and ensure that institutions can operate with greater clarity and confidence. The deliberations at the meeting focused on several critical issues including PMS disbursement to colleges, admission deadlines, implementation of the Student Credit Card Scheme, and the applicability of NEET for Paramedical and Allied Health courses.

Dr. Kataria has emerged as a leading national voice for unaided self-financed colleges, consistently advocating for student-centric policies, direct scholarship transfers, and stronger institutional representation before governments and regulatory bodies. His vision encompasses creating a unified platform where institutions can collaborate in delivering quality education and strengthening India's position as a global knowledge superpower.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when India's higher education landscape is expanding rapidly. Currently, the country has over 10,000 higher education institutions serving 4.33 crore students, with 79 percent enrolled in Undergraduate programs and 12 percent in Postgraduate programs, according to AISHE data. This underscores the critical role that unaided institutions play in building India's skilled workforce, fostering innovation ecosystems, and driving economic growth.

The call for unity among technical institutions reflects a growing recognition that collaborative efforts are essential to address common challenges and leverage collective strengths. As India aims to become a global knowledge superpower by 2040, the role of self-financed unaided technical colleges in achieving this ambitious goal cannot be overstated. The success of this mission will depend on how effectively these institutions can work together on a unified platform while maintaining their commitment to quality education and student welfare.

