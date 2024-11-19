New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The provisional payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) revealed that 20.58 lakh new employees have been added to the workforce in September.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as many as 23,043 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in September.

Further, the year-on-year analysis showed a growth of 9 per cent in net registrations compared to September 2023.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 20.58 lakh employees added during the month, 10.05 lakh employees amounting to around 48.83 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.91 lakh in September.

Besides, a total of 64 transgender employees have also were registered under ESI Scheme in September, attesting the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. (ANI)

