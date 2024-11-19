Third Time Lucky? Did Shweta Tiwari Get Married to Vishal Aditya Singh? Truth Behind Actress’ Wedding Photos Going Viral Online

Social media is an incredible platform for connection and information, but how reliable is it? In today's digital age, we often fail to verify the truth behind viral stories circulating online. Time and again, celebrities find themselves caught in unnecessary controversies due to unchecked rumours. The latest to be caught in this whirlwind is Bigg Boss 4 winner and TV beauty Shweta Tiwari, who is making headlines about her alleged marriage to a Bigg Boss contestant. Pics of the actress have gone viral on social media, claiming she's married. Nimrat Kaur Pregnant Amid Her Linkup Rumours With 'Dasvi' Co-Star Abhishek Bachchan? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Gossip.

Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh?

Pictures of Shweta Tiwari have been circulating widely on social media, sparking rumours that she has tied the knot for the third time. The speculation claims that Shweta has married former Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, with whom fans have long admired her on-screen chemistry. The supposed wedding photos, which show the couple garlanded and Shweta preparing her pehli rasoi (first meal) after the wedding, are spreading rapidly across platforms. These images have been shared by the Bigg Boss Universe Facebook page. Shweta Tiwari Birthday: Check Out Most Stunning Instagram Pics of the Actress.

Here Are The Viral Pictures of Shweta Tiwari & Vishal Aditya Singh:

Screenshot From Bigg Boss Universe Facebook Page

Shweta Tiwari & Vishal Aditya Singh Married?

Screenshot From Bigg Boss Universe Facebook Page

Well, we at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out the authenticity of the viral photos, which happens to be quite the opposite of what claimed.

Here's The Fact Check:

Shweta Tiwari has not married Vishal Aditya Singh, and the wedding photos circulating online are fake and morphed. For those unaware, the images being shared are actually from Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding, with Shweta and Vishal's faces digitally inserted in place of the actual couple. We have evidence to debunk these claims—see for yourself.

Here Are the Original Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

More About Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, a well-known television actress, has previously been married twice. Her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary resulted in the birth of their daughter, Palak Tiwari. The couple later filed for divorce in 2007, which was granted in 2012. Subsequently, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and they have a son together named Reyansh. However, their marriage also ended in divorce in 2019. Recent rumours circulating on social media about her third marriage are entirely unfounded and untrue.

Fact check

Claim : Viral photos claiming Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh are married are circulating online Conclusion : The viral pictures of Shweta Tiwari's third marriage are fake and have been digitally altered Full of Trash Clean

