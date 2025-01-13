Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is seeing constant progress and a 210-meter-long pre-stressed concrete (PSC) bridge has been completed over National Highway-48 at Dabhan village near Nadiad, Kheda district, Gujarat.

Completed on January 9, 2025, this bridge is situated between the Anand and Ahmedabad bullet train stations. The bridge has been constructed using the Balanced Cantilever Method, which is used for larger spans, according to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

It comprises 72 precast segments and features four spans with configurations of 40 meters + 65 meters + 65 meters + 40 meters.

Several advancements have been achieved in various components of the high-speed rail project. A total of 253 kilometre of viaduct work has been completed, along with 290 kilometre of girder casting and 358 kilometre of pier construction.

Bridges over 13 rivers and five steel bridges have been completed.

Noise barriers have been installed over approximately 112 kilometre and track construction has commenced at multiple locations in Gujarat.

A 21-kilometer tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Thane in Maharashtra is currently under construction.

In Palghar district, Maharashtra, seven mountain tunnels are being developed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). One mountain tunnel has been completed in Valsad district, Gujarat.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project passes through high growth rate states of Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The project Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) as per feasibility study conducted by JICA was estimated to be 11.8 per cent. (ANI)

