Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 4: The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) is thrilled to announce the 29th Indian Plumbing Conference, the flagship annual event of IPA. Scheduled from December 21st to 23rd, 2023, at the YMCA International Centre in Ahmedabad, the conference is set to be graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, Honourable Minister of State, as the Guest of Honour.

The theme for the 29th Indian Plumbing Conference is "Net Zero Water in the Built Environment," focusing on critical issues related to water conservation and sustainability for achieving a circular water economy in the construction sector.

Honourable Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi's commitment to making India carbon neutral by 2070 highlights the urgency for sustainable practices. Buildings are responsible for 40% of carbon emissions. There are 4 major elements of achieving carbon neutrality viz. water, waste, energy, and carbon. Water is the chief component, and it plays a pivotal role in achieving carbon neutrality. The conference aims to explore the energy and water nexus, emphasizing that saving water results in energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

With India having the largest population globally and only 4% of the world's freshwater resources, coupled with being the largest extractor of groundwater, the need for reevaluating building strategies for sustainability and water conservation is paramount. The focus is on achieving Net Zero Water in the Built Environment through water circularity or neutrality.

Net-zero water buildings, which aim to reduce their water footprint to zero, will be a key discussion point. Techniques such as rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, water-efficient sanitaryware and sanitary fittings as per IS 17650 Part 1 and Part 2 will be explored to which enable achieve efficient water use and treatment in Net Zero Water buildings, reducing the burden on external water buildings, reducing the burden on external water sources. The conference will kickstart with a call for increased education and awareness on Net Zero Water, advocating for the installation of low-flow sanitaryware and fittings, rainwater harvesting, and the reclamation of all used water (grey and black) to establish a circular water loop.

The 29th Indian Plumbing Conference is envisioned as the largest confluence of plumbing and building industry experts globally in 2023, strategically hosted in Ahmedabad--a city witnessing rapid urbanization and steeped in heritage.

Key Highlights:

The conference will feature speakers & panellists discussing crucial topics such as Making India Water Positive, Reclamation of Water in the Built Environment, Water Use Efficiency, Case Studies on Zero Liquid Discharge in Industries, and the importance of the 5 R's (Respect, Reduce, Recharge, Recycle & Reuse) in water management. Dr. Bimal Patel, Director, HCP Design Planning & Management, renowned for designing iconic projects like Centra Vista, will be the Keynote Speaker in the Inaugural session.

Some of the Distinguished speakers and panellists include:

* Dr Pawan Labhasetwar, Chief Scientist and Head, NEERI

* Sh. Alok Sikka, Chairman, Task Force, BWUE & Country Representative, IWMI

* Ashwini Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, Govt. of Gujarat

* Avinash Mishra, Former Adviser, Niti Ayog

* Prof. V. Srinivas Chary, Centre Director and Professor, Administrative Staff College of India

* Dr Sanjay Dahasahasra, Former Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran & Member CPHEEO

* Madhurima Madhav, Scientist D, Joint Director, BIS

* Dr Rama Kant, Deputy Adviser, PHE, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

* Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra

The conference will conclude on December 23rd with the Indian Plumbing Professionals League (IPPL) 2023 Grand Finale, a knowledge-sharing and skill-enhancing competition.

Throughout the conference, there will be an exhibition showcasing the latest plumbing products and technologies, open to all attendees.

Conference Highlights:

The 29th Indian Plumbing Conference offers a unique platform for professionals in the building industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for engagement and knowledge enrichment. Attendees will gain exposure to the forefront of sustainable practices in the construction sector. The conference serves as a knowledge hub, offering deep insights into cutting-edge technologies and products crucial for the development of Net Zero water-compliant buildings. Attendees will gain profound knowledge and understanding of the strategies and approaches involved in achieving Net Zero water in the built environment.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association, stated: "The 29th Indian Plumbing Conference in Ahmedabad is a testament to Indian Plumbing Association's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the plumbing industry. IPA remains dedicated to promoting excellence, redefining plumbing standards, and ensuring that our professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable and resilient future."

