New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/SRV): The 2nd Edition of World Health & Wellness Fest is to be held on 17-18 Dec at EP, Jaipur to discuss varied aspect of Health & Wellness.

HH Acharya Lokesh Muni, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru Dr Mickey Mehta, Management Guru N Raghuraman, Amit Vajpayee, Yoga Guru Dhakaram are in the first list of Speakers. Dr Sudhir Bhandari will be the chief patron of the fest.

Also Read | Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Gets Pair of 3-Year-Old Asiatic Lions From Gujarat's Junagadh in Exchange for Tigers.

The fest started with a holistic view of health and wellness, is all set to be embellished once again. The stage of India's much awaited World Health and Wellness Fest will be organized in EP, Jaipur on 17-18 December 2022, in which different dimensions of health wellness will be discussed.

Pt. Suresh Mishra, President of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and Amit Agarwal, Event Committee Chairman announced the first list of speakers for the second edition of the World Health and Wellness Fest and also made the organizing committee. The keynote speakers of the fest will be Social Reformer and Spiritual Guru and Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, HH Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta, Management Guru N Raghuraman, Writer of Dainik Bhaskar Management Funda, State Editor of Rajasthan Patrika Amit Vajpayee, Yoga Guru Dhakaram. Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, the patriarch of the medical world of Rajasthan, was announced as the chief patron of the fest.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Minor Faces Vulgar Abuse on Instagram, Asked to Share Indecent Photos; Police Launch Probe.

Amit Agarwal, Director of JECRC University and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Co-Founders of World Health and Wellness Festival, Nareshant Sharma and Mukesh Mishra told us that, WHWF will be the platform where prominent people of the country and the world will come together to share their thoughts and guide people in the right direction. The main objective of the World Health and Wellness Fest is to promote health and wellness by talking about holistic life expansion, spiritual peace and the secret of a healthy long life. The two-day fest will be presented through a series of 'breakout sessions' featuring speakers and panellists from across countries, as well as leading marketers and participants, including guests from over 20 countries around the world.

For more details, visit - https://worldhealthandwellnessfest.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)