Kolkata, November 26: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl who is a resident of a posh complex in New Town became a victim of cyber abuse this month when she was asked to share indecent photographs on an Instagram account. The girl was also subjected to vulgar abuse.

The girl’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Cyber Cell on Thursday, reported TOI. Cops have filed cases under IPC for stalking, criminal defamation and criminal intimidation. Sections 14 and 15 of the stringent POCSO Act have also been slapped. Kolkata Shocker: Tutor Molests Minor Girl While Teaching Her To Play Harmonium, Arrested

The police will also reach out to Instagram for technical help even as at least three profile owners, who all appear to be fake, are under scanner. West Bengal Shocker: Teen Forces Minor Boy To Eat Earthworm in Jalpaiguri, Films Act and Uploads It on Social Media; Arrested

The girl started receiving vulgar messages in November, the complainant said and was put under mental trauma to act according to the will of the accused. The kid had opened the account by herself out of curiosity, police said

Police said that these are private accounts and they have reached out to Instagram authorities for more information. The child is in trauma and police are trying to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Earlier in another incident of crime, the West Bengal police arrested a 52-year-old tutor for allegedly misbehaving with a minor student. As per reports, the tutor allegedly molested a Class-VI student. The incident took place at Narayanpur near Baguiati. The accused has been identified as Kestogopal Adhikari.

