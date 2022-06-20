New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/ATK): Utility is the distinguishing factor of every cryptocurrency. It commands attraction, determines the level of community interaction, deepens loyalty, and drives up the coin's value. If you're looking for some of the best coins and what they offer, rest assured you're at the right place.

This article looks at three coins with unique utilities - Dash (DASH), Decentraland (MANA), and RoboApe (RBA).

Dash (DASH) for PaymentsDASH is the native cryptocurrency for Dash, an open-source blockchain network primarily for basic everyday payments. It was initially called "Xcoin" and was launched in 2014, after which it officially rebranded as "Dash" in March 2015. Its major focus at launch was privacy and anonymity, but with time this cryptocurrency repurposed its balls to become a universal medium for daily transactions.

The demand for a borderless, private, quick and cheap way to make purchases and send money has always been high, and Dash is driven to fulfil this need. Today, it has become a payment partner with more than 10,000 online retailers and merchants, having deployed more than 250 Dash-enabled ATMs in Europe and in America.

DASH is an inflationary token with a supply cap of 18.9 million tokens. According to CoinMarketCap as of the time of writing, DASH enjoys a market cap of $616.8 million and is trading at $58.47.

Analysts have studied Dash prices in 2022, so they are ready to provide their estimated trading average for July, which is $65.52. According to analysis, the lowest and peak DASH rates might be $63.30 and $70.84.

Decentraland (MANA) for Virtual Reality/ MetaverseMANA is the native token of Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform that allows creators and artists to interact and monetize their creative content. The network was designed for individuals, creators, and businesses seeking a veritable medium or a source of entertainment. MANA facilitates transactions such as real estate acquisition (LAND), voting on real estate policies, and earning rewards on the Decentraland platform.

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the top crypto gaming projects leveraging DAO for governance and community development, stimulated by MANA holders who manage how the platform works, types of content allowed in the metaverse, LAND auctions and voting. Decentraland metaverse plays host to a series of events and this has helped onboard gaming enthusiasts seeking the best ways to maximize the possibilities of the virtual reality platform.

For gaming cryptos, an increase in use cases expands the scope of potential investors and holders, building more adoption for gaming cryptos like MANA, leading to an uptrend in prices. MANA currently sells at $0.96 as of writing and boasts a market cap of $2.6 billion, ranking as one of the top metaverse coins.

Price prediction for MANA suggests that the crypto price will reach $5.1 by 2022. The predicted Decentraland price can further rise to $5.8 by December. Market analysts forecast the MANA to trade at around $8 by the end of next year, which is 279 per cent of the current price at the time of writing.

RoboApe (RBA) for NFTs, Staking, and Crypto Education RoboApe (RBA) is a meme coin that is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The product objective is to establish a communal environment for all crypto users through its games, education, marketplace, and live broadcast events.

The crypto world has become so saturated that it has become difficult for new cryptocurrencies to gain ground. But the RoboApe is sufficiently equipped to tackle these difficulties through its exceptional product offering, covering a wide range of services that every demographic would find helpful.

The RoboApe (RBA) network provides potential offers such as DeFi, NFTs, DEX, eSports, crypto education, and gaming for its users. You can host the popular 'Ask Me Anything' to optimize users' experience and the platform's accountability. Users also get to enjoy the creation of memes, graphics, and animations in its NFT branches.

RBA serves to power the community and deepens interaction and collaborations between investors and crypto users, offering several different benefits such as facilitating participation in DAO and the governance of the platform, minting and trading of NFTs, and rewards for holding tokens.

The RBA token presale is on, and it is selling at $0.00009 per token.

