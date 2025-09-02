India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 2: The Global Inclusion Summit & Awards 2025, presented by MatchBoard, concluded successfully on August 29th at Pride Plaza, Aerocity, New Delhi, galvanising leaders from industry, academia, and civil society to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) across workplaces and communities. The event served as a crucial platform for sharing best practices, fostering collaboration, and recognizing outstanding achievements in the DEI space. The summit culminated in the prestigious DEI Power Awards, honoring organizations and individuals who are leading the charge in creating more inclusive and equitable environments.

The summit commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the illumination of a more inclusive future. Dr. Saagarika Ghoshal, Managing Director of MatchBoard, delivered a powerful welcome address, explicitly setting the tone for the summit by championing meritocracy-based inclusion. Dr. Ghoshal emphasized that true inclusion goes beyond representation; it's about creating systems where opportunities are earned based on talent, skills, and contributions, regardless of background or identity. She recommended examining and dismantling barriers that hinder equitable access to advancement, ensuring that merit, not privilege, dictates success. Anurag Malik, Partner and Leader, People Advisory Services, EY India, delivered the opening address, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and collaborative problem-solving.

A standout learning opportunity was the highly attended Rain Khoo masterclass titled "Uncover, Uplift, Unite: Embracing Inclusivity Beyond Bias." Participants received practical tools and frameworks for identifying and mitigating unconscious biases, fostering a more inclusive workplace culture, and empowering leaders to champion DEIB initiatives effectively.

A particular highlight was the engaging fireside conversation between acclaimed author and finance expert Monika Halan and Pallavi Chauhan of Nippon India Mutual Fund. Their discussion explored the transformative potential of financial inclusion as a catalyst for achieving social equity and fostering a stronger sense of corporate responsibility. Attendees gained valuable insights into innovative strategies for expanding access to financial services for marginalized communities.

The summit featured over 25 distinguished speakers, contributing to a robust agenda that delved into critical themes such as Bridging the Gender Gap, Moving Beyond the Bottom Line to Embrace Social Impact, and Cultivating Inclusive Leadership at all organizational levels. Featured eminent speakers included thought leaders such as Pritha Dutt, Amulya Sah, Dr. Chandra Mauli Dwivedi, Dr. Sanjay Muthal, Dr. Harsh Purohit, Sonal Kapur Sinha, Samriti Malhotra, Shikha Gupta, Lopamudra Banerjee, Simin Askari, Shilpa Khanna, Kalpana Sachdeva, Neetu Taj, Prasad Routray, Dr. Tripti Singh, Kavita Neogi, Abhina Aher Zainab Patel and others. With nearly 75 corporations represented, the summit underscored the broad and growing industry commitment to prioritising inclusivity as a core business value.

The DEI Power Awards recognized organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to DEI through innovative programs, impactful policies, and a dedication to fostering inclusive cultures. In addition to organizational awards, individual awards were presented to leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing DEIB within their respective fields.

Dr. G.P. Rao, Jury Chairman of the GIS Awards, lauded the progress being made in the DEI space while emphasizing the ongoing need for sustained effort and innovation. He also highlighted the depth and significance of the discussions, reaffirming our shared commitment to create more inclusive environments, both at work and in society. The summit culminated in a spectacular GIS Power Awards ceremony, honoring organisations and individuals in August presence of Industry Leader's Dr Saugata Mitra, Former MD, NDDB and Dr Murthy D, Global President, The Diplomatic Club for doing the honours at the Awards ceremony for those who have shown exceptional dedication to promoting inclusion across various dimensions, such as

-DEI Power Champion Award

InterGlobe Aviation Limited

-DEI Inspire Award

Maruti Suzuki India Pvt. Ltd.

Pluxee India Private Limited

Livpure Private Limited

-DEI Power Award in Inclusion of Persons with Disability (PwD)

Minda Corporation Limited

-DEI Power Award for Excellence in Women Inclusion

Maruti Suzuki India Pvt.

J K Cement Limited

-DEI Power Allyship Award

Fusion CX Limited

-DEI Power Leader of the year

Dr. Suman Minda (Uno Minda Group)

-DEI Power Champion of the year

Ms. Smiti Bhatt Deorah (ADVANTAGE CLUB TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED)

-DEI Influencer Award

Ranveer Singh Saini (Blu Parrot Ventures )

-DEI Emerging Leader Award

Neha Sharma (Maruti Suzuki India Ltd)

- DEI Social Media Influencer Award

Janhvi Singh

The Global Inclusion Summit & Awards 2025 emerged not only as a platform for sharing groundbreaking ideas but as a rallying cry for leaders across sectors to boldly champion inclusion. The momentum built from this year's summit is set to inspire ongoing efforts aimed at cultivating equitable workplaces and thriving communities around the world! Let's keep the energy flowing and the dialogue alive till GIS 26.

Special thanks to our valued supporters and partners: Bank of India, Mother Dairy Foods & Vegetables Private Limited, Nippon India Mutual Fund, NDDB Dairy Services, Bigoyaseo Services, Zyvka - The AI-Powered Human Capital Marketplace, AdvantageClub.ai, BlueTree, Springworks, Banasthali Vidyapith - FMS - WISDOM, G.L. Bajaj Institute of Management & Research, Indian

Conventions, Business Manager, Birchtree Consulting.

