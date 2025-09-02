Choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma has been in the spotlight ever since her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. But rather than letting the past weigh her down, she is embracing life with a positive outlook and hope for love. Dhanashree Verma Shares Cryptic Instagram Post on ‘Blaming Women’ As Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s Dubai Pics Go Viral After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph.

Dhanashree Verma Opens Up on Love After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

In a recent episode of Farah Khan’s show, filmed at Dhanashree’s home, the duo bonded over food, art, and candid conversations. Farah admired the many paintings in her home, and Dhanashree revealed that most were made by her grandmother. One particular artwork with two birds caught attention, prompting Dhanashree to say she was “manifesting love”. Farah playfully teased, “Again?” and praised her courage to embrace love once more. Dhanashree also mentioned that despite the divorce, she and Chahal remain on good terms and stay in touch. She previously shared her feelings about the split and the online buzz it created, including Chahal’s controversial T-shirt moment during their divorce proceedings.

The Ranbir Kapoor Connection, Dhanashree Verma’s Dentist Days

Before stepping into the world of entertainment, Dhanashree practised dentistry for three years in Bandra and Lokhandwala. In a surprising revelation, she shared, “All these TV people used to come. I have treated Ranbir Kapoor also once.” Farah Khan, amused, asked, “You looked inside his mouth? How was it? Was it different?” Dhanashree laughed and replied, “That was my job. It was quite healthy, good hygiene.” Fact Check: Did Yuzvendra Chahal Really Wear 'It's Not Time to Rise Yet...' T-Shirt to Answer Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story? Here's the Truth.

Dhanashree Verma Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Dhanashree Verma To Star in MX Player’s ‘Rise and Fall’

On the work front, she is all set to appear in Rise and Fall, an upcoming MX Player reality show hosted by Ashneer Grover. From dentistry to dance to content creation and reality shows, Dhanashree’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

