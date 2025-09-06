VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Delhi NCR has long been a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and cuisines, with North Indian food holding an unmatched position in its culinary identity. From the iconic lanes of Old Delhi to the modern food hubs of Gurugram and Noida, every corner offers an irresistible taste of the region's rich flavors. To celebrate this vibrant culture of taste, we highlight five must-visit North Indian restaurants in Delhi NCR that not only define Delhi NCR's food legacy but also continue to bring together food lovers across generations. This showcase captures the authentic essence of spices, traditions, and dishes that remain timeless in their appeal.

1- "Pllatos Air Bar, Vasant Kunj - A North Indian Feast with a Modern Twist"

In the buzzing heart of Vasant Kunj, "Pllatos Air Bar" has carved a niche for itself as one of Delhi NCR's most vibrant destinations for food, drinks, and good times. But what truly sets it apart is the way it celebrates "North Indian cuisine" - blending comfort, tradition, and creativity on every plate.

Step inside and you're welcomed by an eclectic ambience - chic yet relaxed interiors, warm lighting, and lively music that instantly set the mood for an unforgettable dining experience. Whether you're catching up with friends over cocktails, planning a family dinner, or simply craving a hearty North Indian meal, Pllatos offers the perfect setting.

The menu is a culinary journey through North India's most-loved flavours. From melt-in-the-mouth kebabs and smoky tandoori delights to rich curries simmered with authentic spices, every dish reflects the essence of Indian comfort food. Signatures like "butter chicken, dal makhani, and tandoori platters" remain perennial crowd-pleasers, while innovative takes on classics ensure there's always something new to discover. Pair these with their thoughtfully curated drinks menu - from refreshing cocktails to premium spirits - and you've got the recipe for a complete experience.

But Pllatos isn't just about food; it's about atmosphere. Known for its lively vibe and welcoming service, it has quickly become a go-to spot for those who love good food with great energy. It's a space where traditional Indian flavours meet a contemporary lounge culture, making it stand out in Delhi's competitive dining scene.

For those who believe North Indian food is best enjoyed with a dash of style and a lot of heart, Pllatos Air Bar, Vasant Kunj is a must-try.

Book it here - District and Dineout

2- "Symposium, Dwarka - Where North Indian Traditions Meet Fine-Dining Flair"

Tucked away in the vibrant "City Centre Mall, Sector 12, Dwarka, Symposium" presents a refined spin on North Indian cuisine within a multi-cuisine fine dining experience. It effortlessly blends elegance with accessibility, making it a sought-after choice for food lovers across the city.

From the moment you step in, the "royal mauve-and-purple decor", complemented by classy ambient lighting and plush furnishings, sets a tone of understated indulgence--perfect for family dinners, group outings, or intimate meals. The added charm? A peaceful "outdoor seating" area ideal for evening conversations over good food.

While Symposium specializes in world cuisine, its strength lies in how it brings North Indian flavours center stage. Think "buttery dals", tandoori classics, and even fusion indulgences like the ever-popular "Goan prawn curry", which stands out among both locals and regulars. Signature items--such as "Dal Makhani, Paneer Lababdar", and other hearty staples--are delivered with finesse, showcasing comforting authenticity.

Guests frequently praise the attentive service and spacious layout, ideal for large group dining or leisurely meals. What's more, to keep the energy alive, the venue occasionally hosts special events, complete with an in-house DJ and luxurious party packages--yet, the tone always remains tasteful and elevated.

Whether you're craving rich North Indian indulgence or simply seeking a polished setting to unwind, "Symposium Dwarka" offers a delightful balance of tradition and contemporary comfort. A must-visit for those who love authentic flavours in a stylish atmosphere. Check there here on Zomato and Swiggy

3-Experience the Magic of Desi Vibes - Where Tradition Meets Taste

With a rich legacy of over 22 years, Desi Vibes is more than just a restaurant--it's a celebration of authentic North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. Every dish on the menu reflects time-honored recipes, high-quality ingredients, and the passion of chefs who treat cooking as an art. From the velvety, slow-cooked Dal Makhani to inventive starters, each bite is a burst of flavor and tradition.

But Desi Vibes doesn't just satisfy your palate--it engages all your senses. Step inside, and you're instantly immersed in a space that beautifully blends rustic Indian charm with modern elegance. The ambiance is warm, welcoming, and rich in cultural detail, creating the perfect setting for a relaxing yet vibrant dining experience.

What truly elevates Desi Vibes is its royal standard of service. The staff is attentive, courteous, and committed to making every guest feel special. Whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth, the team ensures a personalized experience that keeps you coming back.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in great food, Desi Vibes promises an experience that lingers long after the last bite.

Desi Vibes -- A destination where flavors, culture, and hospitality come together in perfect harmony.

* Noida Sector 18

* Spectrum Mall Noida

* Gaur Mall Noida Extn

* M3M 65th Avenue GurguGram

* Fatheha Bad Road , Agra

4- "21 Shots - Redefining Food, Fun & North Indian Flavours in Gurugram"

When it comes to places that combine food, drinks, and a vibrant social scene, "21 Shots" has established itself as one of Gurugram's most happening destinations. With "three distinctive outlets across the city--21 Shots Skybar & Brewery (Sector 56), 21 Shots Bar Terrace Disco (Sector 29), and 21 Shots Luxury Dining Lounge (Sector 71)"--the brand has something unique to offer at every corner.

At its core, 21 Shots celebrates "North Indian cuisine" with flair. From buttery gravies and "slow-cooked dals to smoky kebabs fresh from the tandoor", the menu serves comforting classics elevated to suit both casual diners and partygoers. Signatures like "Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani", and assorted tandoori platters are crowd favorites, pairing perfectly with their extensive bar menu and craft brews.

Each outlet, however, carries its own personality:

Skybar & Brewery (Sector 56) offers a rooftop experience, with craft beers, open-air charm, and the perfect blend of food and music.

No matter which outlet you visit, the essence remains the same--"great food, electric energy, and a welcoming space. By blending hearty North Indian flavours with diverse experiences across its three locations, 21 Shots has become a go-to name for both food lovers and nightlife enthusiasts in Gurugram.

Bar Terrace Disco (Sector 29) turns up the energy with lively performances, DJs, and an unmatched party vibe--ideal for those who love to dance the night away.

Luxury Dining Lounge (Sector 71) brings sophistication and indulgence, offering a plush ambiance perfect for family gatherings or refined evenings.

No matter which outlet you visit, the essence remains the same--"great food, electric energy, and a welcoming space". By blending hearty North Indian flavours with diverse experiences across its three locations, "21 Shots has become a go-to name for both food lovers and nightlife enthusiasts in Gurugram".

5- Patiala Shahi Boti, Sector 46 - A Heartfelt North Indian Tradition, Flourishing with Promise

Tucked into the hustle of Hudda Market in Gurgaon's Sector 46, Patiala Shahi Boti isn't just another North Indian-Mughlai eatery--it's a heartfelt story on a plate. What began over seven years ago as a modest little setup has blossomed into a full-fledged restaurant, thanks to the vision and hard work of owners Subhash and Vidhya Sagar.

Walk in and you can sense that journey. There's an unpretentious charm in the warm glow of the seating, the savored aroma of rich curries, and the buzz of satisfied diners--both loyal regulars and curious newcomers. Their menu reads like a tribute to North Indian comfort food, all crafted with a sincerity that you don't often find. Think buttery dal makhani, robust gravies, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, and generous portions that leave both appetite--and hearts--completely nourished. According to diners, what keeps them coming back is "fresh food, good quality, portion size, and value for money"

More than just pleasing taste buds, Subhash and Vidhya are dreamers with their feet firmly planted in service. Now, after seven successful years, they're gearing up for a significant expansion this year. It's a thrilling next chapter--the boy-and-mother duo who started small are now on the cusp of taking their homely, beloved flavors even further.

So, if you're craving honest North Indian fare that's steeped in warmth, with a side of inspiring vision, Patiala Shahi Boti is a must-visit. It's more than food--it's a satisfying slice of passion, tradition, and ambition served on a plate.

Check them here on Zomato and Swiggy

We recommend to discover the taste, tradition, and creativity these acclaimed restaurants bring to NCR's dining tapestry--each meal promises a journey into the heart of North Indian cuisine and an experience to remember

