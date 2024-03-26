NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 26: In the retail realm, shopping malls serve as the hub where consumers explore the latest trends, indulge in culinary delights, and experience various entertainment offerings. As we progress through 2024, India's retail sector is witnessing development, which is evident in the transforming landscape of shopping malls and retail trends. Here are five retail malls poised to redefine customer's shopping experience in 2024.

Also Read | American Diabetes Alert Day 2024 Date, History & Significance: Everything To Know About the Day Dedicated to Raising Awareness About Diabetes.

Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West

Gaur City Mall, an exquisite marvel by the renowned Gaurs Group, is a one-stop shopping destination offering experiences beyond traditional shopping. The mall spreads over 8,61,000 sq. ft. (retail area), boasting an unparalleled retail experience with world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure amenities. Gaur City Mall hosts an array of names from lifestyle to food brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, M&S, Croma, Pantaloons, Max Lifestyle, Reliance Digital, Trends, Market99, Bercos, Shree Ratnam, Pizza Hut, Nandos, Carl's Jr, Ghoomar (Traditional thali), Moti Mahal, Subway, Taco Bell, Keventers, Nihao, and many more. The marvel also beckons home decor brands like Home360 & Home Centre to fulfill your home refinement cravings.

Also Read | Andrew Huberman Case: Neuroscientist and Famous Podcaster Accused of Manipulation and Infidelity.

Spectrum Metro, Noida

Spectrum@Metro is a perfect blend of style and superiority and stands as a pinnacle of excellence in Central Noida. Spanning 15 acres of prime land, the project secures its place as the most extensive and coveted high street in the Delhi-NCR region, letting you enjoy the shopping experience easily.

The high street spans 6 acres in Phase 1 and 9 acres in Phase 2. Spectrum@Metro's Phase 1 boasts an array of prominent national and international brands like Starbucks, Max Fashion, Taneira by Tata, Blue Stone, Reliance Trendz and Reliance Digital, Naturals, Smaaash, Spar Hypermarket, W and many more. The marvel also engages with the charm of various Home Decor brands that quench your lifestyle cravings. It also hosts dedicated floors for food that indulges every food connoisseur in a rich culinary delight.

Its huge multi-level parking area can accommodate 5000+ vehicles with a dedicated parking space for women, offering them the utmost convenience. Whether you want a fantastic shopping experience, satiate your taste buds, or indulge in thrilling entertainment activities, Spectrum@Metro Phase 1 has it all!

Located in Noida Sector 75, Phase 2 of Spectrum@Metro will have retail spaces, serviced apartments, hypermarket, entertainment zone, a food court, and anchor stores. Emerging as a one-stop-shop destination, phase 2 comes with a unique European street-style elevation and will bring a better shopping experience for discerning shoppers.

Spectrum@Metro stands as a shining example of convenience, luxury, and innovation that promises an unparalleled shopping experience and emerge as one of the greatest Retail high-street sets to redefine customer experiences in 2024.

Urban Square Mall, Udaipur

Urban Square Mall, Udaipur's largest shopping and entertainment destination, is owned by Bhumika Group. As the first mixed-use development in Udaipur, Urban Square Mall spreads across 1.8 million sq. ft. and hosts an array of Indian and International fashion brands like Levis, United Colors of Benetton, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, Rare Rabbit, AND, Madame, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Puma, Pepe Jeans, Pantaloons, MamaEarth, Shoppers Stop, Colorbar, Sketchers, Crocs, Mr. DIY, Meena Bazar, BIBA, Trends, US Polo Assn, Mia by Tanishq, and the list goes on. As a gourmet destination, the mall comprises food court outlets like Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, WOW China, Subway, Keventers, London Bubble Co., The Sugar Shack, Pind Balluchi, Berco's, IMLY's, Baskin Robbins, and many more. Urban Square Mall by Bhumika Group is a foremost shopping and entertainment destination with everything for everyone.

Bhumika Metro Mall, Faridabad

Bhumika Metro Mall is an upcoming metro mall by renowned developer Bhumika Group in Faridabad, hosting esteemed brands like Tata's Zudio and Shoppers Stop. With an ambition to transform Faridabad into a pivotal hub for retail development in the NCR region, the upcoming project spans 5 lakh sq. ft. and a substantial investment of over 600 crores.

Signature Global Food Mall, Vaishali

Signature Global Food Mall in Vaishali (Ghaziabad) is the first Food Mall in East Delhi and the Ghaziabad area. As a one-stop destination for food lovers, Signature Global Mall comes with a unique concept in the NCR region. It offers exotic food from around the world and excellent connectivity. An epicenter for food enthusiasts, it features a thematic food court, upscale dining, and a grand banquet. Strategically located for contemporary appeal, it's the weekend go-to for NCR residents, offering diverse global cuisines in a stylish setting. The mall encompasses prominent brands like Moti Mahal Deluxe, Karim's, Haldiram's, The Burger Club, Barista, Hira Sweets, Chicago Pizza, Sagar Ratna, The BBQ Company, Ghoomar, and many more.

As shoppers seek more than just products, these five retail malls cater to diverse consumer needs and set new standards for the retail experience. These retail malls redefine shopping as a multisensory journey, promising memorable experiences beyond mere transactions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)