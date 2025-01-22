Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore as of Wednesday at Davos.

These investments are expected to create about 16 lakh jobs.

Among today's MoUs, the largest investment deal is with Reliance Group, with an investment of Rs 305,000 crore in petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial sector development, retail, data centres, telecommunications, hospitality and real estate.

It is estimated that 3 lakh jobs will be created from this one contract with Reliance Group.

"History has been made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore till the second day today. This will create 15.95 lakh jobs. Among today's MOUs, the largest investment deal is with Reliance Group, with an investment of Rs 3,05,000 crore in petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, bioenergy, green hydrogen, green chemicals, industrial sector development, retail, data centres, telecommunications, hospitality and real estate," CM Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' dream is to make Maharashtra the first state with a USD 1 trillion economy, a statement from the CMO said.

In this regard, Anant Ambani of Reliance Group said that they were going to make this investment.

The second largest investment will be made by Amazon, which is Rs 71,795 crore, creating 83,100 jobs through this investment through data centers in Mumbai.

The MoU that was signed in the last 2 days, investments are being made in all parts of the state and the objective of balanced development will be achieved.

Out of these total contracts, Industries Department has awarded contracts worth Rs 11.71 crores, MMRDA has awarded contracts worth Rs 3.44 lakh crores and CIDCO has awarded contracts worth Rs 55,200 crores.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair today.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025. India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

Davos 2025 convenes under 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.

More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government. India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event. (ANI)

