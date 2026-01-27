VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and purpose at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, in association with LEAP India, marking a powerful step toward promoting clean air and public health.

This special initiative, supported by BMC Health Department and Mission Green Mumbai NGO, focused on spreading awareness about the importance of clean air for good health. As part of the celebration, over 1,500 trees were planted in and around the hospital premises to improve air quality in the government healthcare environment.

The event witnessed the participation of 54 college representatives, including members from Green Clubs, NSS, NCC, and students from colleges across Mumbai. More than 300 volunteers actively joined the awareness campaign, while over 500 citizens participated in the flag hoisting ceremony and proudly sang the National Anthem together.

A special session on youth mental health was organised by Dr. Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, highlighting the impact of excessive online data consumption on young minds. Dr. Subhajit Mukherjee, Founder of Mission Green Mumbai, delivered an insightful address on air pollution and practical ways to improve air quality, with special emphasis on indoor air quality.

Mr. Sunu Mathew, Founder & Managing Director of LEAP India, spoke passionately about youth participation in building a nationwide mass movement for clean air. He shared that LEAP India has facilitated the plantation of 10,000 trees across 22 cities in the last three months, including the 1,500 trees planted during this event, fully sponsored under LEAP India's CSR initiative. Additionally, 10 wheelchairs for special care were donated to the hospital by LEAP India.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, several achievers from the community, colleges, and the medical fraternity were honoured for their valuable contributions.

The programme was further graced by Shri Yogesh Sagar, Hon. MLA, Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, who addressed the august gathering of over 300 youths, inspiring them to take leadership in nation-building initiatives.

The event successfully blended patriotism with purpose, reinforcing the message that clean air, healthy minds, and active youth participation are vital pillars of a stronger India.

