New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): The first-of-its-kind 8-day Shri Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Mahotsav will be conducted in Kolhapur from February 26th to March 5th, hosted by Shree Parshwa Padmavathi Seva Trust to worship 5,000 idols of Padmavati Lakshmi Mata. The event is being organised under the divine presence of Parampujya Rashtrasant Mantra Shiromani Dr. Vasanth Vijayji Maharaj. For the first time, during this eight-day festival that has been crafted in a very special way, worship, hearing the glorious tale of Mahalakshmi Maa, Yagya darshan, darshan of the supreme and enormous idols of Mahalakshmi and Bhairav, as well as other exhibition darshan, can all be ascertained. Additionally, Rajshahi Mahaprasadi is free three times a day of its eight-day occurrences.

Several special attendees have been confirmed for the Mahalakshmi Mahapoojan, which varies in addition to the influencers, celebrities, governors, and chief ministers expected to be there. Apart from this, special performances by celebrated artists and well-known personalities too are being arranged, which include famous Musical Artist Lakhbir Singh Lakha's performance on the 26th February at 8 pm, prominent Indian Playback Singer Suresh Wadkar's performance on 27th February at 8 pm, noted Indian Poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas's show 28th February and Hansraj Raghuwanshi who too is very popular Indian Singer would perform on the 4th March at 8 pm.

Also Read | Chiefs or Eagles? Wall Street Can’t Agree on Who Will Win the Super Bowl – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Shiromani Parampujya Rashtrasant Mantra Dr. Vasanth Vijayji Maharaj who is a top devotee of Lord Parshvanath and Goddess Padmavathi Mata, is the first Indian saint to be named an ambassador for peace by the UN. He represents a picture of a perfect society where all people live in peace and harmony, respects one another, and love one another despite differences in culture and religion. Talking about the plans of this leader, an apex member of the Shree Parshwa Padmavathi Seva Trust stated, "The Holiness plans to create a hospital on a 5,000-acre plot that will provide free treatment to the poor and needy, and apart from that, he has plans for Anna Daan, Plantation Drives, Animal Protection, and other peace-seeking initiatives."

Talking further in the conversation about how devotees can contribute to the huge Rajshahi Bhandara, he went on to add, "In the gigantic Rajshahi Bhandara being held for thousands of devotees, spectators, locals, and the destitute, you can donate flour, pulses, ghee, oil, and other items. Alternatively, you can donate money to receive the benefits of a great food contribution and the full blessings of Maa Mahalakshmi."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Trolls Aamir Khan As ‘Bechara’ After He Calls Her ‘Strong and Versatile’ (View Post).

Before this Mahapoojan, millions of people from all castes, creeds, and sects were inspired by his peace campaign. His first international peace centre in India is situated in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, on 23 acres of land. He operates more than 100 peace centres worldwide and in India. His Holiness has routinely donated food and clothing to thousands of people, given away millions of dollars worth of medical insurance plans to the underprivileged and sick in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, and offered free medical care to countless. His admirable activities and deeds catalyze raising India's profile internationally. Dr. Vasanth Vijayji Maharaj also oversees the Shree Parshwa Padmavathi Seva Trust, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting world peace and spiritual endeavours. His Holiness is revered and adored as a "Teacher of Peace."

Owing to his work, Shiromani Parampujya Rashtrasant Mantra Dr. Vasanth Vijayji Maharaj has garnered applause on both national and international levels. In the International Parliament for Safety and Peace, he served as the diplomatic representative for India. This spiritual guide is said to be a true epitome of inspiration, having earned five Limca Book of Records and nine Guinness World Records for admirable nonviolent efforts. He also spoke on environmental awareness at the 2009 Melbourne World Parliament of Religions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)