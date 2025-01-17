Kottakkal's iconic furniture brand unveils its plans for Kerala's first private industrial furniture estate for its 40th anniversary

Kottakkal (Kerala) [India], January 17: In a remarkable journey that spans four decades, Classy Furniture, one of Kerala's most trusted names in the furniture industry, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The brand, known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, has announced a bold new chapter in its legacy: the launch of Kerala's first government-approved private industrial furniture estate in August 2025.

This milestone marks not just a celebration of the company's heritage but also its forward-thinking vision to redefine the state's furniture manufacturing landscape.

A Journey Rooted in Vision and Quality

The story of Classy Furniture began in 1985 when entrepreneur Adattil Mohammed founded Kottakkal Wood Industries to address a growing demand for reliable and durable contemporary furniture. At a time when Kerala's market was saturated with substandard products, the company pioneered the concept of quality assurance, detailing every product's specifications, including wood type, on customer invoices.

The company's approach revolutionized the local furniture market, earning it a reputation for reliability that families across Kerala could trust. As demand for its products grew, Kottakkal Wood Industries transitioned into Classy Furniture in 2000, opening showrooms across Kottakkal, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

A 40-Year Milestone

Classy Furniture has consistently balanced tradition and technology. From intricate hand-carved wooden cots and luxury sofas to adopting global-standard wood-drying methods that significantly enhance product durability, the brand has stayed ahead of the curve.

Despite growing competition from imported contemporary furniture, Classy Furniture's focus on craftsmanship, durability, and customer trust has allowed it to retain its stronghold in Kerala's market.

Classy Furniture has marked several key achievements throughout its journey. In the 1990s, the company introduced internationally recognized wood-drying techniques to Kerala, revolutionizing local production methods. It also made the first what can be called an experiment of employing migrant carpenters in the region. For its efforts and services for the industry, the company was most recently awarded the Best Entrepreneur Award by the government of Kerala.

Upcoming Industrial Estate: A Visionary Leap Forward

Classy Furniture Company recently planned to open its great dream Classy Industrial Factory in its 40th year in Paang. Planned for August 2025, this hi-tech facility would be the first in its region in Kerala aimed at increasing the private sector investment in furniture manufacturing.

Classy Furniture secured two of these prime locations, which are part of Kerala's goal of developing 30 industrial estates. The industrial estate promises to accelerate economic growth and job creation. Providing cutting-edge infrastructure for contemporary furniture manufacturing and offering opportunities for smaller businesses to utilize advanced equipment.

"Kerala has long been known for its inventiveness and business spirit. This project aligns with the state's vision to foster private-sector-driven growth," said a company spokesperson.

The Philosophy Behind the Success

This immensely makes Classy Furniture stand as a trusted and quality furniture brand amidst evolving customer trends and market complexities. Their deep-rooted philosophy and strong work ethic of passing on from one generation to the next, and their modern approach, have helped them become that elegant, unique furniture stop for Keralites.

This anniversary is not only to commemorate a tradition but also to affirm the direction of Classy Furniture and, even more importantly, the company's commitment to make a positive impact on the economic and industrial future of Kerala. As it looks forward, the brand also maintains a commitment to innovation as a core value of its identity.

After opening the Classy Industrial Factory, the company has all the potential to be a model for others in Kerala's journey to industrial sufficiency and quality furniture production.

