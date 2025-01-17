New Delhi, January 17: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will start today, on January 17, 2025, in India. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate this event, and many automobile brands will participate to introduce their new models. Three models are set to be launched today during the Auto Expo 2025, including the Hyundai Creta EV, the Kia EV6, the BMW X3 SUV and the Maruti e-Vitara SUV. These models will come with advanced upgrades and innovative features for their respective model series this year.

Kia EV6 will be an updated version of the South Korean automobile company's popular electric vehicle series, which was introduced in India in 2022. In May 2024, the company had already unveiled this model in South Korea, showing the design, features, battery improvement, and interior and exterior. It is set to be launched as a CBU (completely built unit). The highlighting features of this model are 19-inch black and 20-inch silver alloy wheels, design changes in the exterior, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with support of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other changes. It will feature an 84kWh battery offering up to 494 kilometres range and 18 minutes fast-charging support with 350 kW DC charging, PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Largest Auto Exposition in India, on January 17, 2025.

Hyundai Creta EV is another electric vehicle set to launch during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will likely include 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery options, offering a claimed single-charge range of up to 390 kilometres to 473 kilometres, respectively. Besides, it may support 4-hour fast charging from 0% to 100% with an 11kW wall box charger. The DC fast-charger might take just 58 minutes to reach 0% to 80% charge. The design will likely be similar to the petrol variant.

Maruti e-Vitara SUV EV is set to be introduced today in India, and it has a premium cabin and tech features. It will be offered in a black design with tan-themed upholstery. Maruti e-Vitara electric SUV will include a single panel, which will consist of touchscreen infotainment and an instrument panel with physical buttons for faster accessibility. The car will come with a 360-degree camera view, electronic parking brake, rotary knob for gear shift, connected tech features and more. The Maruti e-Vitara SUV will come with two battery packs - 49kWh and 61kWh. Hyundai Teases Creta Electric’s Voice-Enabled Sunroof Feature Ahead of Launch on January 17, 2025; Check Other Details.

The BMW X3 SUV will likely be launched on January 17, 2025, during the Bharat Mobility Expo, in petrol and diesel options. It may incorporate 20-inch wheels, a signature BMW 'kidney' grille, dual-digital displays, a 360-degree camera, multi-zone climate control, and many other features. The BMW X3 SUV will continue with its 2.0-litre diesel engine, which has a four-cylinder producing 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque. The petrol variant may come with a 20i guise offering 208 bhp power and 330 Nm maximum torque. Besides these models, Tata Sierra EV and some other motorcycles will be launched in India.

