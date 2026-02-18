VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: India has always been, at its heart, an agrarian economy. For millions of families, agriculture is both livelihood and legacy, passed down through generations. Given the key role that farmers play in the growth of our nation, it is only natural that any conversation around financial inclusion must keep this backbone of our economy at the centre. Yet paradoxically, those most exposed to climate and income volatility had the least structured financial risk cover. In the world of insurance, we often talk about 'Protection Gap.' This gap is glaringly evident in Indian agriculture. Before 2016, crop insurance was often perceived as a complex, bank-driven formality rather than a safety net. But the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) changed that narrative.

In its ten years of operation, PMFBY has evolved into one of the world's most significant agricultural risk management programs, both in scale and economic impact. The scheme's relevance is best understood through the hard numbers that reflect how deeply it is reshaping India's farming ecosystem. In 2024-25 alone, over 4.19 crore farmers were insured across 23 States/UTs. That is nearly one-third of India's farming community placing its trust in PMFBY. The scheme's greatest achievement is that nearly 55% of insured farmers today are non-loanee, meaning they enroll voluntarily. This indicates that farmers see tangible benefits in the scheme and do not view it just as a loan requirement. The program's risk coverage is equally expansive. In 2024-25, 35% of the gross cropped area (GCA) was insured in implementing states, a significant increase from earlier years. With 85% of enrolled farmers being small and marginal landholders, PMFBY stands out globally for protecting the most vulnerable. This is not just a statistic; it is a statement of the impact on equity and social inclusion.

That is not it; in times of natural calamities like devastating floods in Maharashtra or droughts in Karnataka, PMFBY acted as the primary shock absorber. You will be amazed to know that since the scheme's inception, more than ₹1.93 lakh crore in claims have been paid to over 10.80 crore farmers, offering timely relief in the face of severe crop losses and financial stress. This level of claim settlement has reduced distress borrowing, improved credit discipline, and supported millions of families during climate-related adversities. For State Governments, the scheme provides a structured mechanism to handle agricultural distress. Instead of relying solely on ad-hoc disaster relief funds, which can strain state exchequer, the insurance-led model ensures that funds are disbursed through a pre-funded, actuarially sound system.

Beyond claims and coverage, it is equally important to discuss the scheme's social and economic spillovers. The extensive implementation framework, including banks, CSCs, insurance intermediaries, agri tech firms, field enumerators, weather station teams, and state PMUs, has created thousands of new jobs across rural and semi-urban India. This ecosystem has strengthened local capacities in data collection, digital extension, and field-level service delivery. Gradually, PMFBY is also improving insurance awareness at the grass-root level. Farmers who once saw insurance as an expense are beginning to understand the principle of risk transfer. This understanding is transformative. It opens the doors of "Bharat" to broader financial protection, like life insurance, health, tractor, property and cattle insurance.

A major pillar of PMFBY's success has been its technology-led transformation. Platforms such as the NCIP digital ecosystem, YES-TECH for satellite-assisted yield estimation, CCE Agri App, and the expanding WINDS weather-data network have enhanced transparency, reduced subjectivity, and enabled faster claim settlements, positioning India as a global benchmark for digital agricultural insurance systems. Additionally, under the Digital Agriculture Mission, groundwork has been laid by creating over 7.63 crore farmer IDs and surveying 23.5 crore crop plots, establishing a vast digital infrastructure for agriculture. Leveraging AI and data tools, this initiative enables real-time pest surveillance and localised monsoon forecasts. On the other hand, innovations like the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot, having answered over 93 lakh queries in 11 regional languages, are already enhancing decision-making and efficiency for farmers nationwide. As climate-related risks intensify, the next decade of PMFBY must focus on AI-driven weather modelling to predict risks before they manifest and universalisation of the scheme to provide each and every farmer with financial security.

As the industry works towards realising the vision of "Insurance for all by 2047", schemes like PMFBY will play a crucial role, acting as a gateway for millions of households to their first-ever insurance experience. As farmers witness transparent processes and timely Direct Benefit Transfers for crop losses, their faith in the insurance mechanism deepens. As a result, they are far more likely to consider other insurance products. In this way, PMFBY becomes more than a crop insurance scheme; it becomes the doorway to comprehensive financial security, accelerating India's march towards universal insurance coverage while safeguarding the hands that feed the nation.

